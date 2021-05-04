Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,636 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.