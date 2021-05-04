Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $6.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.45 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.83. 1,430,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,538. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

