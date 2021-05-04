Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 117%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $176.14. 275,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

