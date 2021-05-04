Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of APTX stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,123. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aptinyx by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 380,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

