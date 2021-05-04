Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

