Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report sales of $765.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $732.90 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $674.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,070 shares of company stock worth $3,239,103. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $644,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $69.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

