Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. I-Mab has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $98,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.