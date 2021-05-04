Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post sales of $92.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.60 million. Luxfer reported sales of $89.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $363.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $372.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $388.27 million, with estimates ranging from $360.90 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

