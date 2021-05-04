Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,831 shares of company stock worth $7,070,405 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.17. 4,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

