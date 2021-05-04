Brokerages Set Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Price Target at GBX 552

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 552 ($7.21).

AGK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Aggreko stock opened at GBX 862.50 ($11.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. Aggreko has a 12-month low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 872.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 700.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is -0.11%.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

