Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $44.60

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CHUY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.17. 2,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.80 million, a PE ratio of -109.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

