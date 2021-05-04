Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Price Target at C$181.31

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$181.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$175.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$33.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$164.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.68%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

