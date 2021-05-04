Brokerages Set Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Price Target at GBX 220.80

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBST. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

LON:IBST opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.84. The company has a market cap of £905.13 million and a P/E ratio of -32.47. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

