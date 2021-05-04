Brokerages Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Target Price at $23.25

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. 1,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 6,119 shares worth $107,346. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

