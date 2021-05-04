Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Target Price at $10.75

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after acquiring an additional 175,813 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.