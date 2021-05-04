Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Price Target at $25.77

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,487. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

