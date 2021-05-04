Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) PT at C$32.73

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.74. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The firm has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.