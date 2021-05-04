Brokerages Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Price Target at €100.12

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.18 ($117.85).

ZAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

ZAL traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting €86.42 ($101.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,153 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.05. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

