Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nitto Denko Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nitto Denko in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the technology company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NDEKY opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

