Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nitto Denko Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nitto Denko in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the technology company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
