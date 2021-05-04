Brokers Set Expectations for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $329.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $186.82 and a 12-month high of $334.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.