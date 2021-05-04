Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,100 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000.

Shares of RA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,808. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

