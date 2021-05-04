BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 330,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 143,903 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,575. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.53.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

