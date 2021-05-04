Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Tops $18.33 on Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 237.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $18.33 or 0.00033907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $221.37 million and $253.46 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00086382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00068984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.47 or 0.00857290 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.45 or 0.09889481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00101162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

