Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in April

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

BZZUY stock remained flat at $$13.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

BZZUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

