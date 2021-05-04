Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 1,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,644. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $200.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

CABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.