Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Up 3.9% on Earnings Beat

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $58.26. 678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 292,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

