Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Update

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.33. 283,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,586. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. Cactus has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

