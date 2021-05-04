Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CZR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

