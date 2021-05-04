Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 418,343 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.22% of Caesarstone worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at $2,489,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.99 million, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.87. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.