Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.93 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.48.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

