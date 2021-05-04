Calyxt (CLXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Calyxt to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $180.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.36.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

