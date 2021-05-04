Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.30 M-.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 9,091,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,919,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 4.05. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

