Canaccord Genuity Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $470.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina stock opened at $386.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.77. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

