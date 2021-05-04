Canaccord Genuity Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $470.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.
Illumina stock opened at $386.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.77. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
