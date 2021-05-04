Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

COK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cancom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.86 ($69.24).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €52.12 ($61.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.55. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

