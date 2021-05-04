Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $25.82 on Monday. Canfor has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

