Canfor (TSE:CFP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2021 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.67.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$31.75 on Friday. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$8.47 and a 12-month high of C$33.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.1099996 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.