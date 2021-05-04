Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,326 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 209.4% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13,407.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.