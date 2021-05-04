Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

