Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 24.8% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.