Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

