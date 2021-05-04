Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

