Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $162.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.