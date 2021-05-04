Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

