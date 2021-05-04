Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPXWF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

CPXWF traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

