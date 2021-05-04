Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) has been given a C$44.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX opened at C$39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$39.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.91.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

