Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.18.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$39.20 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.91.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

