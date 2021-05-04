Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

