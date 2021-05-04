CareDx (CDNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -168.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

