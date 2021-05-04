Cargojet’s (CJT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$250.55.

Cargojet stock opened at C$181.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$201.54. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$125.18 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.6199997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.62%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

