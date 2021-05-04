Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.84. 5,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average of $177.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

